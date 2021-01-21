Merkel sees 'much broader scope' for cooperation with Biden

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she saw a "much broader scope" for cooperation with Washington now that Joe Biden has replaced Donald Trump in the White House

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she saw a "much broader scope" for cooperation with Washington now that Joe Biden has replaced Donald Trump in the White House.

"There is a much broader scope of political accord with President Biden," Merkel told reporters, citing his return to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization and his openness to migration as examples.