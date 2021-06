Merkel Sees No Advantages For EU Countries if They Have Dialogue With Russia Separately

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she sees no advantages if member states of the European Union have a dialogue with Russia separately.

"I personally believe that it would be better if we had common channels of dialogue for all member states, our institutions the European Commission and the President of the Council with Russia, than if individual or many countries did it separately because we want to have a common opinion on relations with Russia," Merkel said during a press conference.

The chancellor added that if EU countries want to resolve issues with Russia's alleged "hybrid attacks" then it is necessary to have a dialogue.