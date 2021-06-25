Merkel Sees No Advantages For EU Countries if They Have Dialogue With Russia Separately

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she sees no advantages if member states of the European Union have a dialogue with Russia separately.

"I personally believe that it would be better if we had common channels of dialogue for all member states, our institutions ” the European Commission and the President of the Council ” with Russia, than if individual or many countries did it separately because we want to have a common opinion on relations with Russia," Merkel said during a press conference.

The chancellor added that if EU countries want to resolve issues with Russia's alleged "hybrid attacks" then it is necessary to have a dialogue.