Merkel Shares Her Retirement Plans in East Germany If Berlin Wall Stayed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, German Chancellor Angela Merkel confessed her biggest dream as a retired East German was to go to the United States and listen to Bruce Springsteen.

This November 9 marks the collapse of the iconic wall that split Berlin in two. Its downfall heralded the end of the Soviet-backed German Democratic Republic and the nation's reunification in 1990.

In an interview published Tuesday, Merkel told Der Spiegel magazine that she had pictured herself admiring the Rocky Mountains once she hit 60 in East Germany and was free to travel the world.

"I would have already fulfilled my dream. Women retired at 60 in the GDR, so I would have received my travel passport five years ago and gone off to America," she said.

The 65-year-old is to stand down as chancellor next year. She said as an Eastern German citizen she had wanted to see West Germany but the United States would have been her first far-off destination.

"Because of its size, diversity and culture.

To see the Rocky Mountains, drive around and listen to Bruce Springsteen ” that was my dream," the Hamburg-born said.

Merkel stressed that November 9, 1989 was a "moment of happiness" for her. She said East Germans had dreamed of freedom for four decades and suddenly could speak freely about it and raise their voices.

"Everyone can still raise their voice. I know a generation of East Germans that became free after the peaceful revolution but their life did not necessarily get easier... But even if one is unhappy about public transport, healthcare, governance overall or your own life, that doesn't mean you have a right to hate or disdain other people or even for violence," she said.

Merkel said Germans were free to vote for whomever they wanted and refused to condemn the rise of anti-migrant Alternative for Germany to one of the strongest parties in three eastern German states. She said she was not upset by the choice of the people and served them all.