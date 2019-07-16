Merkel Sits During Anthems at Meeting With Moldovan Prime Minister in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sat through the national anthems at a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu

This is the second time the protocol was changed to allow the 64-year-old chancellor to remain seated after three shaking spells in public in three weeks. She stayed seated at last Friday's reception of the Danish prime minister.

Merkel was first observed trembling uncontrollably at a press briefing with the Ukrainian president in Berlin but explained that she was dehydrated. The second incident happened at a reception by the German president a week later.

The unusual decision for Merkel to remain seated during the national anthems was taken after the third bout of shaking last week as the anthems were played at her meeting with the Finnish prime minister.