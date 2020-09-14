German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz on the issue of accepting refugees from the burned down Moria camp in Greece, the Bild tabloid newspaper reported on Monday

Earlier in the day, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced that ten EU countries would accept unaccompanied minors from the Moria camp, with Germany and France being ready to accept 100-150 each. Meanwhile, Kurz said that Austria will not follow suit in order to prevent the 2015 refugee crisis from repeating itself, but will assist in any other way.

According to tot the tabloid, Merkel said that Austria could not demand financial rebates while refusing to accept migrants at the closed session of the presidium of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany.

Merkel herself is a proponent of letting in a large number of migrants. The exact number is said to be discussed during a Wednesday meeting with the Social Democratic Party of Germany. A the same time, this is supposed to be a one-off, Bild's government sources say.

Last week, the Moria refugee camp, located on the Greek island of Lesbos suffered several fires, which may be caused by arson, resulting in thousands of people stranded without shelter. The island has declared a four-month emergency.