UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Slams 'unacceptable' Stigma Against People In Virus Hotspots

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Merkel slams 'unacceptable' stigma against people in virus hotspots

Anger against people from two districts in Germany under new coronavirus lockdowns is "completely unacceptable and disgusting", Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Friday after reports they are being targeted with insults and vandalism

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Anger against people from two districts in Germany under new coronavirus lockdowns is "completely unacceptable and disgusting", Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Friday after reports they are being targeted with insults and vandalism.

"That people from Guetersloh and Warendorf are sometimes insulted, that their cars are scratched, is of course completely unacceptable and disgusting behaviour," Steffen Seibert told a regular government press conference.

"We must treat each other with respect and sympathy, especially in difficult situations," Seibert said, adding that anyone could find themselves suddenly living in a COVID-19 hotspot.

German authorities on Tuesday ordered fresh lockdowns in the two neighbouring districts in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1,500 workers.

However, of 1,655 tests carried out in the wider population in Guetersloh by Thursday, only three had come back positive, according to local authorities.

Several German states have nevertheless said they will turn away would-be tourists from the affected districts.

A couple from Guetersloh were booted off the Baltic Sea island of Usedom earlier in the week, while Bavaria said its hotels would not be taking bookings from anyone from high-risk areas.

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet has advised people to get tested for COVID-19 if they wish to travel elsewhere in Germany.

"For those people who are planning a holiday, we recommend that you get tested," he said. "But one thing is not OK: that people from the district of Guetersloh are openly stigmatised."Germany became the first major EU country to begin easing virus restrictions about seven weeks ago.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

7 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

17 seconds ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

19 seconds ago

Japan university awards first-ever ninja studies d ..

22 seconds ago

Madagascar's 'Colosseum' sparks outrage

4 minutes ago

Chief Secretary sanctions 184 jobs against decease ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.