Merkel Slams Violence Against Belarus' Protesters, Calls for Detainees Release - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has harshly criticized violence against Belarusian protesters, calling on the government to immediately release all the detained individuals, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"The chancellor condemns the fact that thousands of people have been detained just due to participating in peaceful protests, she is shocked by reports that the detained people suffer from violence ... She extends her deepest sorrow to the relatives of the killed people," Seibert said at a briefing, adding that Merkel has called on Belarus to "release the detainees immediately" and implement the right to assembly and free speech.

Berlin believes that the foreign ministers of the European Union member states should discuss, at their upcoming conference, sanctions on Belarusian officials who "are to blame for the human rights violations," the spokesman added.