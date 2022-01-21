Merkel Snubs Dinner Invitation From Future Head of Christian Democrats - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Friedrich Merz, the future leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), has tried to bury the hatchet with his old rival and former Chancellor Angela Merkel by inviting her to dinner, but has been rebuffed, Der Speigel reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Merz sent invitations out to all former CDU leaders and was rejected by Merkel, who occupied the position from 2000 to 2018, and former German defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who chaired the party from 2018 to 2021.

The prospective CDU leader had difficult relations with the former chancellor and the dinner was supposed to be a peace offering.

Merkel's office said that she couldn't make it to the dinner, while Kramp-Karrenbauer cited personal reasons.

Merz left politics in 2009, after representing the Hochsauerlandkreis district in the Federal legislature for 15 years. He also served as the parliamentary leader of the conservative CDU/CSU faction from 2000-2002.

He returned to politics in 2018 to challenge Merkel's protegé Kramp-Karrenbauer for party leadership but lost to her, and later to her successor Armin Laschet. However, the party's lackluster performance in the latest general election prompted Laschet to announce his intention to step down, allowing Merz to take over.