UrduPoint.com

Merkel Snubs Dinner Invitation From Future Head Of Christian Democrats - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Merkel Snubs Dinner Invitation From Future Head of Christian Democrats - Reports

Friedrich Merz, the future leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), has tried to bury the hatchet with his old rival and former Chancellor Angela Merkel by inviting her to dinner, but has been rebuffed, Der Speigel reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Friedrich Merz, the future leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), has tried to bury the hatchet with his old rival and former Chancellor Angela Merkel by inviting her to dinner, but has been rebuffed, Der Speigel reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Merz sent invitations out to all former CDU leaders and was rejected by Merkel, who occupied the position from 2000 to 2018, and former German defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who chaired the party from 2018 to 2021.

The prospective CDU leader had difficult relations with the former chancellor and the dinner was supposed to be a peace offering.

Merkel's office said that she couldn't make it to the dinner, while Kramp-Karrenbauer cited personal reasons.

Merz left politics in 2009, after representing the Hochsauerlandkreis district in the Federal legislature for 15 years. He also served as the parliamentary leader of the conservative CDU/CSU faction from 2000-2002.

He returned to politics in 2018 to challenge Merkel's protegé Kramp-Karrenbauer for party leadership but lost to her, and later to her successor Armin Laschet. However, the party's lackluster performance in the latest general election prompted Laschet to announce his intention to step down, allowing Merz to take over.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel 2018 Christian All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

30 seconds ago
 LFK launches dossier on extra-judicial execution o ..

LFK launches dossier on extra-judicial execution of Zia Mustafa

33 seconds ago
 Tahir Ashrafi meets CM Buzdar

Tahir Ashrafi meets CM Buzdar

35 seconds ago
 Car lifter held after shootout with cops

Car lifter held after shootout with cops

3 minutes ago
 Beijing Subway to Enhance Security Measures Ahead ..

Beijing Subway to Enhance Security Measures Ahead of Olympics

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Urges West to 'Put the Brakes' on Ryana ..

Lukashenko Urges West to 'Put the Brakes' on Ryanair Flight Incident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.