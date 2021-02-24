UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Speaks Out Against Giving Preferences To Citizens Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Merkel Speaks Out Against Giving Preferences to Citizens Vaccinated Against COVID-19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that she is opposed to the idea of prioritizing access to certain areas or services for citizens already vaccinated against the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that she is opposed to the idea of prioritizing access to certain areas or services for citizens already vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"The number of vaccinees is so far significantly lower than that of those who are awaiting the vaccine, the state should treat both groups equally," Merkel said.

According to the chancellor, when a sufficient number of people receive an offer to get vaccinated and some are reluctant, the authorities will decide whether to provide access in certain fields only to the vaccinees.

"But we still have a long way to go," Merkes added.

Germany launched its mass vaccination campaign along with other EU member states in late December, using the Pfizer/BioNTech two-shot vaccine. To date, some 1.7 million Germans, roughly 2 percent of the country's population, have already received both injections, while over 1.5 million others have got only one.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

21 minutes ago

Torino suspend training, league game at risk after ..

2 minutes ago

Crack down against fancy number plates launches

2 minutes ago

German Health Ministry Declines Comment on Berlin ..

3 minutes ago

Top French Diplomat Decries Alleged 'System of Rep ..

3 minutes ago

Production of Agriculture to uplift from provision ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.