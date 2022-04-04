Merkel Stands by 2008 Decision to Keep Ukraine Out of NATO - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not changed her mind about not letting Ukraine into NATO in light of the ongoing conflict, her spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the media.

"Former Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel stands by her decisions related to the 2008 NATO Summit in Bucharest," the spokeswoman said as quoted by the dpa news agency.

NATO allies promised Ukraine and Georgia back in 2008 that they would one day join the military alliance but said neither was ready to be admitted immediately.

Ukraine again criticized this decision after Russia began a military operation in its territory on February 24. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address invited Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to his country to look at the consequences of blocking Ukraine's accession.