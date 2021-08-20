UrduPoint.com

Merkel Stresses Russia, Germany Maintain Dialogue Despite Differences

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Germany and Russia have differences but intend to maintain dialogue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin, inviting him to discuss Afghanistan and Libya, among other issues.

"This is my farewell visit, and I am very happy about that. As it was rightly said, this is not only a farewell visit but also a working visit.

We have many things to discuss ... Although we have differences, I think it is great that we talk and we intend to maintain contact. As I have already said, we have many things to discuss, both related to our bilateral relations and to the international agenda. You have mentioned the Libya conference ... Certainly Afghanistan, our trade relations, our bilateral cooperation. You have also mentioned the ongoing Year of Germany in Russia," Merkel said.

