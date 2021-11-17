Merkel Stresses to Lukashenko Importance of Humanitarian Aid to Migrants in Belarus

Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her latest phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees in the republic and the possibility of their return home, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her latest phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees in the republic and the possibility of their return home, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"In a second telephone conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the Federal Chancellor emphasized the need for humanitarian supplies and the possibility of returning home for those affected with the support of the UN Refugee Agency, the International Organization for Migration and the European Commission," Seibert said on Twitter.

Just as after the first conversation, Lukashenko was not named according to his position. Germany, like the European Union, has not recognized him as a legitimately elected president since August 2020.