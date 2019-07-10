UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Suffers New Shaking Spell, Third In A Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:14 PM

Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell on Wednesday, the third time in less than a month, which has raised questions over her health

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell on Wednesday, the third time in less than a month, which has raised questions over her health.

Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, an AFP photographer witnessed.

The shaking was visible although less severe than during the first episode in June. On that occasion she appeared unsteady and shook as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming with military honours.

The first bout of shaking was blamed on dehydration, but a second episode struck a week later at the end of June, just hours before she was due to board a plane for the G20 summit in Japan.

Officials had sought then to play down fears over her health, with her spokesman saying that she would not cancel any planned engagements.

Merkel, who turns 65 in a week, has always enjoyed relatively robust health.

Frequently called the European Union's most influential leader and the most powerful woman in the world, Merkel has said she will leave politics at the end of her term, in 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World German European Union Japan Angela Merkel June Women

Recent Stories

Taofifenua replaces Willemse as France World Cup b ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

2 minutes ago

EmiratesGBC leaders elected to key global position ..

16 minutes ago

France says to halt homeopathy pay-outs from 2021

10 minutes ago

Ending corruption key to poverty alleviation: Pres ..

7 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.