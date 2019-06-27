UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Suffers New Trembling Spell On Eve Of G20

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:05 PM

Merkel suffers new trembling spell on eve of G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday suffered another episode of uncontrolled trembling, a week after a similar incident that sparked questions about her health

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday suffered another episode of uncontrolled trembling, a week after a similar incident that sparked questions about her health.

The latest lapse came hours before Merkel was due to board a plane for the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The German leader began to tremble as she stood next to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was giving a speech at a ceremony to formally appoint a new justice minister.

The shaking went on for two minutes, according to a DPA photographer who was present at the event.

Merkel folded her arms visibly in a bid to stop the trembling.

She only finally brought it under control once she was able to take a few steps.

She was offered a glass of water but turned it down.

Her previous bout of shaking last Tuesday had been blamed on dehydration on a hot summer's day.

Despite the latest incident, a German government spokesman said Merkel would not be cancelling any appointments on Thursday and Friday.

"The chancellor is well," he said, adding that she will be flying as planned to Osaka for the G20 summit.

Merkel, frequently called the European Union's most influential leader and the most powerful woman in the world, turns 65 next month.

She has said she will leave politics at the end of her term, in 2021.

Related Topics

World Water German European Union Osaka Japan Angela Merkel Women Event Government

Recent Stories

3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, ..

10 minutes ago

National Savings achieves Rs 405 bln by June,10

4 minutes ago

Yerevan Signs Contracts on Delivery of Offensive W ..

4 minutes ago

Two-week long "Islamabad Art Fest 2019" on cards

4 minutes ago

Sino-Italian helicopter program of 12.8 billion yu ..

4 minutes ago

India bat against West Indies in World Cup match

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.