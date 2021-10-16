Merkel Suggests Germany, Turkey May Engage Taliban Together

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a farewell trip to Istanbul on Saturday that her country might engage the Taliban (banned in Russia) together with Turkey

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a farewell trip to Istanbul on Saturday that her country might engage the Taliban (banned in Russia) together with Turkey.

"We discussed our bilateral talks with the Taliban and may continue them together, with the help of our respective envoys for Afghanistan," she told a press conference.

Merkel, who spoke after a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said Germany would make sure that Afghans receive humanitarian aid to prevent them from falling victim to human traffickers.

Merkel is leading Germany in a caretaker role, following last month's Federal elections, which saw her conservative party suffer its worst defeat ever. She will step down after 16 years at the helm.