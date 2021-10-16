UrduPoint.com

Merkel Suggests Germany, Turkey May Engage Taliban Together

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 06:33 PM

Merkel Suggests Germany, Turkey May Engage Taliban Together

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a farewell trip to Istanbul on Saturday that her country might engage the Taliban (banned in Russia) together with Turkey

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a farewell trip to Istanbul on Saturday that her country might engage the Taliban (banned in Russia) together with Turkey.

"We discussed our bilateral talks with the Taliban and may continue them together, with the help of our respective envoys for Afghanistan," she told a press conference.

Merkel, who spoke after a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said Germany would make sure that Afghans receive humanitarian aid to prevent them from falling victim to human traffickers.

Merkel is leading Germany in a caretaker role, following last month's Federal elections, which saw her conservative party suffer its worst defeat ever. She will step down after 16 years at the helm.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Turkey German Germany Istanbul Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan May From

Recent Stories

Fully fit Barca can still win La Liga, says Koeman ..

Fully fit Barca can still win La Liga, says Koeman

33 seconds ago
 More than 530 publishing professionals, agents, an ..

More than 530 publishing professionals, agents, and 35 speakers will take part i ..

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government showcases 100 digital initiat ..

Abu Dhabi Government showcases 100 digital initiatives at GITEX Technology Week ..

19 minutes ago
 Customs Collectorate Hyderabad destroys contraband ..

Customs Collectorate Hyderabad destroys contraband goods, narcotics

35 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad condoles with Pervaiz Malik's famil ..

Chaudhry Fawad condoles with Pervaiz Malik's family

38 seconds ago
 Rehmatul-lil -Alameen Authority to keep check on s ..

Rehmatul-lil -Alameen Authority to keep check on social media: Farrukh

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.