Merkel Supports Further Toughening Of Coronavirus Restrictions, Including Shops Closure

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 02:32 PM

Merkel Supports Further Toughening of Coronavirus Restrictions, Including Shops Closure

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed the belief on Wednesday that the already introduced measures aimed at contact limitation are not enough to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, and supported the recommendation to toughen restrictions, to have retail stores closed until January 10 in particular

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed the belief on Wednesday that the already introduced measures aimed at contact limitation are not enough to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, and supported the recommendation to toughen restrictions, to have retail stores closed until January 10 in particular.

"The incidence remains very high, and I am even more concerned over the number of people who need intensive treatment, and over fatalities ... There are too many contacts, the restrictions are not sufficient," Merkel told the Bundestag.

The chancellor praised recommendations by the German National academy of Sciences Leopoldina.

"I think the recommendation to close shops and minimize contacts is proper. We have made a decision to allow Christmas holidays, but I call on everyone to be cautious. I think it is not proper to allows tourists to stay in hotels, as it means non-essential trips are possible. I also think its is proper to maintain schools closed until January 10 through extending school holidays or introducing online classes," Merkel added.

The chancellor also criticized the continuing operation of traditional mulled wine stalls.

