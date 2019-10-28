German Chancellor Angela Merkel supports the efforts of Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to create an international safe zone in northern Syria, Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German government, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel supports the efforts of Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to create an international safe zone in northern Syria , Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German government , said on Monday.

Last week, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she would propose to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's member states the creation of an internationally-controlled safe zone, with the involvement of Turkey and Russia, in northern Syria. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said he welcomed the German proposal to look into possibilities of an international safe zone but stressed that details still needed to be refined and wider political support was required before it could be acted on. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on his part, called the initiative unrealistic during his Saturday meeting with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Ankara.

"The defense minister's proposal plays its role in her international contacts, which is what happened during the NATO meeting.

The foreign minister is working on the political process in Syria, including in the context of the constitutional commission. The chancellor supports both ministers in their work," Seibert told journalists.

He noted that following Maas' visit to Turkey Berlin's position on the situation in the region remained unchanged, with no consensus on the issue within the government.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.