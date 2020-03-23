UrduPoint.com
Merkel Takes Coronavirus Test, Waiting For Result - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Merkel Takes Coronavirus Test, Waiting for Result - Cabinet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken a test to determine whether she has the new coronavirus and is waiting for the result, the government spokesman said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken a test to determine whether she has the new coronavirus and is waiting for the result, the government spokesman said Monday.

The German leader self-isolated on Sunday after being told that a doctor who had administered her a vaccine against pneumococcal infection had tested positive for COVID-19.

"She took a coronavirus test today. We are waiting for the result," Steffen Seibert told reporters, adding she was glad to receive good health wishes from so many people.

