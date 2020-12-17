Merkel Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Contact With Macron - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel tested negative for the coronavirus shortly after attending the EU summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive, the German government said Thursday.

The French presidency announced Macron's test results and decision to self-isolate earlier in the day. The EU summit took place from December 10-11.

"The chancellor took a PCR test a few days after the EU summit, as usual. The result was negative," the government spokesperson said, adding that Merkel was taking all necessary precautions during the summit ” the chancellor was wearing an FFP2 mask among other things.