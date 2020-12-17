UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Contact With Macron - Government

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Merkel Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Contact With Macron - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel tested negative for the coronavirus shortly after attending the EU summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive, the German government said Thursday.

The French presidency announced Macron's test results and decision to self-isolate earlier in the day. The EU summit took place from December 10-11.

"The chancellor took a PCR test a few days after the EU summit, as usual. The result was negative," the government spokesperson said, adding that Merkel was taking all necessary precautions during the summit ” the chancellor was wearing an FFP2 mask among other things.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel December All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

1 hour ago

Belarus reports 1,834 new COVID-19 cases, total re ..

42 seconds ago

QAU researcher identify critical changes in corona ..

43 seconds ago

Spanish PM Sanchez in quarantine after contact wit ..

46 seconds ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

20 minutes ago

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.