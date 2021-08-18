Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support of Afghan Evacuations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday to thank his administration for helping German forces during evacuations from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday to thank his administration for helping German forces during evacuations from Afghanistan.

"The Federal chancellor called Uzbekistan's President Mirziyoyev to thank him for the logistical support during evacuation flights," a statement by her spokesman Steffen Seibert read.

Seibert said Merkel raised the subject of Afghanistan during phone conversations with Pakistani President Imran Khan and Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani on Tuesday night.

"During all these phone conversations the federal chancellor reiterated her demand that the Taliban [banned in Russia] refrain from violence, respect human rights and guarantee safe passage to all those seeking to leave Afghanistan," he said.

Germany also supports the efforts of the UN refugee agency in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, and urges partners to do the same, Seibert concluded.