UrduPoint.com

Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader For Logistical Support Of Afghan Evacuations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:28 PM

Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support of Afghan Evacuations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday to thank his administration for helping German forces during evacuations from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday to thank his administration for helping German forces during evacuations from Afghanistan.

"The Federal chancellor called Uzbekistan's President Mirziyoyev to thank him for the logistical support during evacuation flights," a statement by her spokesman Steffen Seibert read.

Seibert said Merkel raised the subject of Afghanistan during phone conversations with Pakistani President Imran Khan and Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani on Tuesday night.

"During all these phone conversations the federal chancellor reiterated her demand that the Taliban [banned in Russia] refrain from violence, respect human rights and guarantee safe passage to all those seeking to leave Afghanistan," he said.

Germany also supports the efforts of the UN refugee agency in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, and urges partners to do the same, Seibert concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan United Nations German Same Uzbekistan Angela Merkel All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

31 minutes ago
 UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

UK warns Taliban will be judged 'by its actions'

3 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

9th Muharram processions held in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdu ..

Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah: SITE

3 minutes ago
 Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan ..

Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan Could Endanger Them - Trudeau

37 minutes ago
 UN Receiving Reports Afghanistan Slowly Returning ..

UN Receiving Reports Afghanistan Slowly Returning to Normal, Markets Reopening - ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.