Merkel To Attend Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue, Deliver Address To EU Parliament - Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in Friday's virtual EU-led conference on Serbia-Kosovo dialogue, Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in Friday's virtual EU-led conference on Serbia-Kosovo dialogue, Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"The goal is to support the resumption of negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo under the auspices of the EU," Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

The conference will include the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Before then, Merkel will head to Brussels where she will deliver a speech at the European Parliament and meet with EU leaders as part of Germany's six-month presidency of the bloc.

More Stories From World

