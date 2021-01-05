Merkel to Call Cabinet Meeting on Vaccine Shortages on Wednesday - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will call an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday to address the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines that has hampered the immunization campaign, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will call an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday to address the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines that has hampered the immunization campaign, media said.

The chancellor is expected to put a working group in charge of the vaccine rollout, according to the Bild newspaper.

Until now, Health Minister Jens Spahn has been solely responsible for the campaign, which has been criticized for being slow and chaotic.

The new taskforce will also include Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, and Federal Minister for Special Tasks Helge Braun.

Germany began mass vaccination on December 27 as part of an EU-wide strategy to curb the spread of the virus. The country has received its first batch of 1.3 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses and has secured an extra 5.3 million due by mid-February.