UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Call Cabinet Meeting On Vaccine Shortages On Wednesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:32 PM

Merkel to Call Cabinet Meeting on Vaccine Shortages on Wednesday - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will call an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday to address the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines that has hampered the immunization campaign, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will call an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday to address the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines that has hampered the immunization campaign, media said.

The chancellor is expected to put a working group in charge of the vaccine rollout, according to the Bild newspaper.

Until now, Health Minister Jens Spahn has been solely responsible for the campaign, which has been criticized for being slow and chaotic.

The new taskforce will also include Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, and Federal Minister for Special Tasks Helge Braun.

Germany began mass vaccination on December 27 as part of an EU-wide strategy to curb the spread of the virus. The country has received its first batch of 1.3 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses and has secured an extra 5.3 million due by mid-February.

Related Topics

Shortage German Angela Merkel December Media Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation in erad ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Farooq Haider Khan stresses for reshaping Kas ..

2 minutes ago

Global Economy to Expand by 4% in 2021, Vaccines K ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's GDP to Grow by 2.6% in 2021 - World Bank ..

9 minutes ago

Two injured in road mishap at Musa Colony near Sar ..

2 minutes ago

Minorities enjoy complete freedom: Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.