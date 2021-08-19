Merkel to Discuss Bilateral Relations, COVID at Friday Talks With Putin - German Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) German-Russian relations and the COVID-19 pandemic are on the agenda of Friday talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Vladimir Putin, the German government's press office said on Wednesday.

"Bilateral relations, combating the pandemic, as well as relevant international issues such as the situation in Afghanistan or the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be central topics during the conversation with President Putin," the statement read.

Merkel will also lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in memory of the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union.