Merkel to Discuss COVID-19 Response Measures, Donbas Crisis With Ukrainian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing efforts to reach a solution to the Donbas crisis with recently appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a video conference later on Monday.

The video conference was confirmed by German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday, who stated that the talks will begin at 13:00 GMT.

Both parties will discuss bilateral cooperation, political reforms in Ukraine and the Donbas conflict settlement. Both countries are part of the Normandy Four group that most recently met in December.

This past week, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Kiev completed a prisoner exchange, an event welcomed by the European Union.

Shmyhal took office on March 4 when then-Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned.