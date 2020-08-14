Merkel to Fly to France on Thursday for Talks With Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will fly to France next week for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, her spokesman said on Friday.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to France on August 20, 2020 at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

The leaders will meet in Macron's summer residence of Fort de Bregancon near Toulon, on the French Riviera, to discuss "European politics and international topics."