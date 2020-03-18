UrduPoint.com
Merkel To Give First TV Address On Virus Crisis Wednesday Evening

Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:12 PM

Chancellor Angela Merkel will for the first time deliver a televised address to German citizens on the growing coronavirus crisis on Wednesday evening, a government spokesman said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel will for the first time deliver a televised address to German citizens on the growing coronavirus crisis on Wednesday evening, a government spokesman said.

The German leader is expected to urge the public to heed government recommendations to stay home, after Europe's biggest economy announced sweeping new measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Your Thoughts and Comments

