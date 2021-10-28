Merkel to Hold Bilateral Meetings with Biden, World Leaders at G20 Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet one-on-one with US President Joe Biden and other leaders during this weekend's G20 summit in Rome, a government spokesman said Thursday.

"First of all, there will be a meeting with the US president, followed most likely by talks with France, the US and the UK on Iran," the spokesman told reporters in Berlin on condition of anonymity.

Negotiations are also likely with the leaders of Turkey, India, Singapore, Argentina and South Korea. They will discuss climate change, global health care, vaccine supply, Sudan and Afghanistan.

The spokesman confirmed that Merkel invited her would-be successor and sitting finance minister Olaf Scholz to join leaders' bilateral talks during the summit. Scholz's Social Democrats beat Merkel's conservatives in German Federal elections in September.