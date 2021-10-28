UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Hold Bilateral Meetings With Biden, World Leaders At G20 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Merkel to Hold Bilateral Meetings with Biden, World Leaders at G20 Summit

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet one-on-one with US President Joe Biden and other leaders during this weekend's G20 summit in Rome, a government spokesman said Thursday.

"First of all, there will be a meeting with the US president, followed most likely by talks with France, the US and the UK on Iran," the spokesman told reporters in Berlin on condition of anonymity.

Negotiations are also likely with the leaders of Turkey, India, Singapore, Argentina and South Korea. They will discuss climate change, global health care, vaccine supply, Sudan and Afghanistan.

The spokesman confirmed that Merkel invited her would-be successor and sitting finance minister Olaf Scholz to join leaders' bilateral talks during the summit. Scholz's Social Democrats beat Merkel's conservatives in German Federal elections in September.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Iran Turkey France German Berlin Rome Singapore Argentina United Kingdom South Korea Sudan Angela Merkel September Democrats All Government

Recent Stories

UN Yet to Resume Flights Into Ethiopia's Mekelle A ..

UN Yet to Resume Flights Into Ethiopia's Mekelle Amid Safety Concerns - Spokespe ..

15 minutes ago
 8 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

8 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 Colombian Court Authorizes Euthanasia of Woman Rev ..

Colombian Court Authorizes Euthanasia of Woman Reversing Its Previous Decision

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation ‏to COP ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.