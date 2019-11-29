Merkel to Hold Meeting With Trump in London on December 4 - Government

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump on December 4 on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit in London, deputy spokeswoman for the German government Ulrike Demmer said on Friday

"On December 4 in the morning [Merkel] will take part in a working session of the alliance.

After that there will be a meeting with US President Trump," Demmer said at a briefing.

Demmer refused to comment on the meeting's agenda noting that she does not want to "anticipate the negotiation." The two leaders have plenty of issues to discuss, she added.

On December 3, before the start of the summit, the German chancellor will also hold a meeting on Syria with the leaders of Turkey, France and the United Kingdom.