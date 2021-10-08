Merkel to Hold Talks With Erdogan in Istanbul on October 16 - Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Istanbul on October 16 to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"On Saturday, on October 16, the chancellor will leave for Turkey, meet with the Turkish president .

.. in Istanbul," Seibert told a briefing.

The agenda may include issues related to migration, the spokesman added.

Next week, Merkel is also scheduled to visit Spain and Belgium.