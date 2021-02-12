MOSCOW/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be among the participants of a special event under the auspices of the Munich Security Conference on February 19, the organizers said Friday.

The conference was scheduled to take place on February 19-21 but was postponed to a later date over the coronavirus pandemic. It was replaced by an online event titled Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges. Apart from Merkel, other prominent speakers include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"[US President] Joe Biden, Angela Merkel .

.. will speak at a Munich Security Conference tv broadcast on February 19. The TV production will be broadcast live from the Hotel Bayerischer Hof and will kick-off the MSC's 'Road to Munich 2021' campaign," the organizers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the German government was unable to confirm if Merkel and US President Joe Biden would hold separate talks before or after the event.

"I will be able to give a more precise answer to this question at the beginning of next week," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The Munich Security Conference is usually held in late February, gathering global leaders, politicians and experts for a discussion on the pressing issues of international affairs and global policy.