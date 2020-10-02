Merkel to meet Belarus opposition leader in Berlin on Tuesday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Svetlana Tikhanovskaya for talks on Tuesday, a week after the Belarusian opposition leader held a similar meeting with France's president

Merkel's meeting with Tikhanovskaya will take place on Tuesday afternoon, with "the situation in Belarus after the presidential elections" as the main topic of discussion, said Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

Merkel has said that Germany does not recognise the result of the August 9 disputed vote, in which Alexander Lukashenko has claimed victory.