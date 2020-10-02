UrduPoint.com
Merkel To Meet Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya Tuesday - German Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on October 6, deputy spokeswoman for the German government Ulrike Demmer said Friday.

"On Tuesday, on October 6, around 15:00, the chancellor will receive presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. The conversation will focus on the current situation in Belarus, following the presidential election," Demmer told a briefing.

