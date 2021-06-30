UrduPoint.com
Merkel To Meet Queen Elizabeth II During Her Visit To UK - Government's Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

Merkel to Meet Queen Elizabeth II During Her Visit to UK - Government's Spokesperson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the United Kingdom on Friday, German Government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the United Kingdom on Friday, German Government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"The Federal Chancellor will be received by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in a private audience," Seibert said at the briefing.

Seibert also said that during the visit, Merkel will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in order to discuss the pandemic, including the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and passenger traffic between the European Union and third countries.

More Stories From World

