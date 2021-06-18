UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Meet With Blinken During His Official Visit To Berlin On June 23 - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Merkel to Meet With Blinken During His Official Visit to Berlin on June 23 - Spokesperson

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin on June 23, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"On June 23, in the afternoon, the Federal chancellor will receive at the Chancellor's Office US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who will take part in the second Conference on Libya that day at the invitation of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas," Seibert said at a briefing.

Maas plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Blinken on the morning of June 23 to discuss foreign policy issues raised by the leaders of the G7 and NATO during recent summits, the German Foreign Office said.

Berlin will hold the second Conference on Libya next week, with the agenda including the progress made in the stabilization of the country, preparations for the December 24 national elections and further steps required to boost Libya's security and economy.

The first Berlin conference took place in January 2020 and resulted in the participants calling for a ceasefire. European Union countries along with Egypt, Turkey, Russia and the United States as well as other participants, agreed not to supply arms to Libya to demonstrate their non-involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Foreign Office Russia Turkey Egypt German European Union Berlin Progress United States Libya Angela Merkel January June December 2020 Government

Recent Stories

FM reiterates Pakistanâ€™s unwavering support for ..

55 seconds ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

8 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

42 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vetsâ€™ continued professional deve ..

55 minutes ago

Heavy rain places racing at Royal Ascot in balance ..

28 minutes ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.