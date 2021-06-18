Merkel to Meet With Blinken During His Official Visit to Berlin on June 23 - Spokesperson

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin on June 23, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"On June 23, in the afternoon, the Federal chancellor will receive at the Chancellor's Office US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who will take part in the second Conference on Libya that day at the invitation of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas," Seibert said at a briefing.

Maas plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Blinken on the morning of June 23 to discuss foreign policy issues raised by the leaders of the G7 and NATO during recent summits, the German Foreign Office said.

Berlin will hold the second Conference on Libya next week, with the agenda including the progress made in the stabilization of the country, preparations for the December 24 national elections and further steps required to boost Libya's security and economy.

The first Berlin conference took place in January 2020 and resulted in the participants calling for a ceasefire. European Union countries along with Egypt, Turkey, Russia and the United States as well as other participants, agreed not to supply arms to Libya to demonstrate their non-involvement in the conflict.