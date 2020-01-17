UrduPoint.com
Merkel To Meet With Erdogan In Istanbul January 24 - German Government Spokesman

Fri 17th January 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Turkey next week where she will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced at a regular briefing in Berlin on Friday

"After concluding her visit to Davos, the Chancellor will travel to Istanbul on Friday January 24 where she will meet with Turkish President Erdogan," Seibert said.

Merkel and Erdogan will inaugurate a new Turkish-German University campus and meet with business leaders.

The meeting will come days after Berlin is set to host a conference on Libya on Sunday, January 19, a country which Turkey has high stakes in.

