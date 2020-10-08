UrduPoint.com
Merkel To Meet With Mayors Of 11 Major German Cities To Discuss COVID-19 Situation

Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:33 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a meeting with heads of 11 major German cities to discuss the epidemiological situation in the country amid the rise in the coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, a spokesperson of her press office said on Thursday

"I can confirm to you that this event will take place, it will be closed for the press," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Local authorities in Berlin, Bremen and Frankfurt confirmed that the infection rate had surpassed 50 new cases a day per 100,000 people in their respective cities.

Merkel will meet with governing mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart, Essen, Dortmund, Leipzig and Dusseldorf.

The chancellor will not hold a press conference after the meeting.

According to agreements between the Federal governments and regional authorities, Germany is supposed to toughen coronavirus-related restrictions if the infection rate is over 50 new cases per 100,000 people. Some federal entities have already introduced targeted restrictions.

On Thursday, Germany recorded over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since April, taking the overall count to nearly 313,000.

