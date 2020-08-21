German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin on Thursday on the sidelines of the informal gathering of top EU diplomats, her spokesman said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin on Thursday on the sidelines of the informal gathering of top EU diplomats, her spokesman said.

"At around 9:30 a.m.

[7:30 GMT] on August 27, the Federal chancellor will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will come to Berlin for the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers," Steffen Seibert told reporters on Friday.

Merkel is also scheduled to hold a video conference with regional governors on Thursday to discuss the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and possible federal fines for not wearing face coverings in public places.