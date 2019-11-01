Merkel to Meet With Next European Commission Chief Next Week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet next week with her former defense chief and future European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, German government deputy spokeswoman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet next week with her former defense chief and future European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, German government deputy spokeswoman said.

"The Federal chancellor will welcome European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, November 8.

.. The opinion exchange will be related to European politics," Martina Fietz said.

Von der Leyen a Brussels-born German politician and a mother of seven was expected to assume office on November 1, but the start date was pushed back by a month after the European Parliament rejected several of her nominees.