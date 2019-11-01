UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Meet With Next European Commission Chief Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:42 PM

Merkel to Meet With Next European Commission Chief Next Week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet next week with her former defense chief and future European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, German government deputy spokeswoman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet next week with her former defense chief and future European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, German government deputy spokeswoman said.

"The Federal chancellor will welcome European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, November 8.

.. The opinion exchange will be related to European politics," Martina Fietz said.

Von der Leyen a Brussels-born German politician and a mother of seven was expected to assume office on November 1, but the start date was pushed back by a month after the European Parliament rejected several of her nominees.

Related Topics

Exchange Parliament German Angela Merkel November Government

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel named Pakistan captain for ACC Emergi ..

9 minutes ago

Policy of squeezing existing taxpayers against nat ..

14 minutes ago

Thai Buddhist monks visit Bhamala Stuppa

3 minutes ago

Nasir Hussain leads Open Golf Championship

3 minutes ago

Second Man Facing Manslaughter Charges Over UK Tru ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.