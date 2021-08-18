Merkel to Meet With Ukrainian President, Prime Minister on Sunday in Kiev - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday in Kiev, she will also lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"The agenda of the Sunday's visit to Ukraine is as follows: laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, ... paying a visit to the Heavenly Hundred Heroes monument, receiving the Order of Freedom from President Zelenskyy, holding negotiations and a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy, and then holding negotiations with Prime Minister Shmyhal," Seibert said at a briefing.

On August 23, Merkel will take part in the celebrations dated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of North Rhine-Westphalia state in Dusseldorf, Seibert added. Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities did not rule out that Merkel could take part in the international summit Crimean Platform, also scheduled for August 23.