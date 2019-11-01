UrduPoint.com
Merkel To Meet With US Secretary Of State Pompeo In Berlin Nov 8 - German Cabinet

Merkel to Meet With US Secretary of State Pompeo in Berlin Nov 8 - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Berlin on November 8, bilateral relations and urgent international issues are on the agenda, a German cabinet spokeswoman said Friday.

"Also on Friday, the Chancellor will receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 15:00 in the office. The meeting will focus on bilateral relations and urgent international issues. The US secretary of state will also meet with the foreign, defense and finance ministers in Germany," she said at a briefing.

