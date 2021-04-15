Merkel To Participate In Trilateral Talks With Macron, Zelenskyy On Friday - Berlin
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:43 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in trilateral talks via video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, the German Cabinet of Ministers told Sputnik on Thursday.
"I can confirm that talks tomorrow will take place," the cabinet's spokesperson said.