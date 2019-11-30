Merkel to Pay Historic Visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Poland on December 6

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are scheduled to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum, situated on the site of the former Nazi death camp of the same name, in the Polish city of Oswiecim on December 6, the press service of the museum said on Friday.

This will be Merkel's first visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau site.

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel & Polish PM @MorawieckiM will visit @AuschwitzMuseum on Dec 6. They will see the site of the former German Nazi camp & take part in the 10th-anniversary of establishing the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation," the press service wrote on Twitter.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was opened by Nazis in 1940 and remained operational until the end of World War II. It was the largest concentration camp and saw around 1.4 million people killed before it was liberated by the Soviet Army in January 1945. The site of the former camp was included into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979. It is now a symbol of Holocaust.

The camp's liberation day, January 27, was declared International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005 by the UN General Assembly.