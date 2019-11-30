UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Pay Historic Visit To Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum In Poland On December 6

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Merkel to Pay Historic Visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Poland on December 6

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are scheduled to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum, situated on the site of the former Nazi death camp of the same name, in the Polish city of Oswiecim on December 6, the press service of the museum said on Friday.

This will be Merkel's first visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau site.

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel & Polish PM @MorawieckiM will visit @AuschwitzMuseum on Dec 6. They will see the site of the former German Nazi camp & take part in the 10th-anniversary of establishing the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation," the press service wrote on Twitter.

 

Auschwitz-Birkenau was opened by Nazis in 1940 and remained operational until the end of World War II. It was the largest concentration camp and saw around 1.4 million people killed before it was liberated by the Soviet Army in January 1945. The site of the former camp was included into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979. It is now a symbol of Holocaust.

The camp's liberation day, January 27, was declared International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005 by the UN General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World Army United Nations Twitter German Visit Same SITE Angela Merkel January December World War Million

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

22 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

23 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

23 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

23 minutes ago

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for li ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.