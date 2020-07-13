UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Receive Conte On Monday Ahead Of Key EU Summit On COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Merkel to Receive Conte on Monday Ahead of Key EU Summit on COVID-19 Recovery Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to receive her Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, in Meseberg Castle, the Federal government's guest house in Brandenburg, on Monday in the run-up to next week's first EU physical summit on a pandemic recovery plan.

The sides are expected to focus on economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, and the agenda of the special European Council summit, slated for July 17-18. The summit will be held under Germany's EU presidency.

The two leaders also plan to discuss a number of other bilateral, European and international issues.

Following the talks, they are expected to have a press conference and a joint dinner.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel July Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

11 hours ago

Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks countr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.