Merkel to Receive Conte on Monday Ahead of Key EU Summit on COVID-19 Recovery Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to receive her Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, in Meseberg Castle, the Federal government's guest house in Brandenburg, on Monday in the run-up to next week's first EU physical summit on a pandemic recovery plan.

The sides are expected to focus on economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, and the agenda of the special European Council summit, slated for July 17-18. The summit will be held under Germany's EU presidency.

The two leaders also plan to discuss a number of other bilateral, European and international issues.

Following the talks, they are expected to have a press conference and a joint dinner.