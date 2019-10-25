Merkel to Take Part in German-Indian Intergovernmental Consultations Next Week - Cabinet

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in German-Indian intergovernmental consultations that will be held from October 31 to November 2 in the south Asian nation, German government deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday.

"On Thursday, the chancellor will head for India, she will take part in the fifth German-Indian intergovernmental consultations in New Delhi," Demmer said.

She stressed that this year's consultations would focus on boosting the strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation on the matters, related to economy, trade, development policy and digitalization.

During the visit, the chancellor will be accompanied by the delegation of 12 ministers and secretaries of state.