UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Travel To Turkey In January As New Migrant Crisis Looms - Reports

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Merkel to Travel to Turkey in January as New Migrant Crisis Looms - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will fly to Ankara next month in a bid to save the European Union's deal on migrant returns as a new stream of refugees looks set to pour from Turkey, media said.

Merkel's upcoming meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan was reported by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which did not cite its sources. A government spokesperson did not confirm her travel plans.

Merkel and Erdogan last met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London earlier this month to discuss humanitarian issues. The leaders are expected to revisit the Syrian and Libyan crises after both have escalated in recent weeks.

Erdogan has warned that 80,000 Syrians are on the way to the Turkish border after escaping the government's military action in Idlib. He has warned Europe that his country cannot handle this influx alone and that Greece will be the first to feel the impact.

The threat came as media reported that Turkey was scaling down maritime border controls on its western shore, which served as a gateway for thousands of migrants seeking refuge in the EU before the bloc struck a pact with Turkey in 2016.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Europe Turkey German European Union London Idlib Ankara Greece Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Border 2016 Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

40 minutes ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

40 minutes ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

40 minutes ago

Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to br ..

32 minutes ago

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

54 minutes ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.