Merkel To Visit Flooded Areas In Western Germany

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to travel to the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate after deadly flooding, Steffen Seibert, the government spokesperson, said on Friday.

"The Federal Chancellor is in talks with the local government about an early visit to the affected areas," Seibert told reporters.

Merkel has spoken with Rhineland-Palatinate Premier Malu Dreyer, who briefed her about the situation in the region and the ongoing rescue operations. The Chancellor, for her part, pledged to provide support from the federal authorities.

Germany has reported at least 100 deaths from the flooding, which has also severely damaged or destroyed infrastructure across the country's west this week.

More Stories From World

