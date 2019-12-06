UrduPoint.com
Merkel To Visit Former Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau Death Camp On Friday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit on Friday the Holocaust memorial in the former Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland for the first time in 14 years in office.

Merkel will become the third German chancellor who will visit Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The visit will take place ahead of the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation by the Red Army on January 27, 1945.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was the biggest Nazi death camp where more than 1.1 million were exterminated during World War II. The memorial is now listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

