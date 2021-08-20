UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Visit Israel In Late August, Meet With Prime Minister Bennett - Berlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:29 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Israel on August 28-30 and meet with the country's prime minister, Naftali Bennett, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Israel on August 28-30 and meet with the country's prime minister, Naftali Bennett, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday.

"On Saturday, August 28, the chancellor will depart to Israel on a working visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Bennett, it will last until Monday, August 31.

On Sunday, August 29, she will meet with Prime Minister Bennett in Jerusalem at 9 a.m. local time [06:00 GMT]," Demmer said at a briefing, adding that the chancellor will have a joint press conference with the prime minister and meet with the Israeli cabinet later that day.

Merkel is also scheduled to meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on August 29, as well as have dinner with Bennett and members of Israel's business circles.

