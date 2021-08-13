Merkel to Visit Russia on August 20 - Government Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Russia on August 20, Steffen Seibert, the German government spokesperson, said on Friday.

"On Friday, August 20, the chancellor will visit Moscow, we will inform you of the details of the program at the beginning of next week," Seibert said, adding that the visit's agenda will "obviously" include a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.