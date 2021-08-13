UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Visit Russia On August 20 - Government Spokesman

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Merkel to Visit Russia on August 20 - Government Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Russia on August 20, Steffen Seibert, the German government spokesperson, said on Friday.

"On Friday, August 20, the chancellor will visit Moscow, we will inform you of the details of the program at the beginning of next week," Seibert said, adding that the visit's agenda will "obviously" include a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Visit Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel August Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi

T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infectio ..

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infections

30 minutes ago
 Canada suffering 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor ..

Canada suffering 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

16 minutes ago
 Ireland reports highest daily COVID-19 cases under ..

Ireland reports highest daily COVID-19 cases under current wave

16 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

26 minutes ago
 Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC ..

Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.