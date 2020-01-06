Merkel to Visit Russia on January 11 for Talks With Putin - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Russia on Saturday at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for discussing tensions in the Middle East, the Ukrainian crisis and other international matters, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Russia on Saturday at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for discussing tensions in the middle East, the Ukrainian crisis and other international matters, the Kremlin said.

"The Federal chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, will pay a working visit to Russia at Vladimir Putin's invitation on January 11," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Merkel and Putin plan to discuss the escalation of regional tensions, triggered by Washington's recent drone strike at the Baghdad airport, as a result of which Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed, the Kremlin added.

They will also touch upon the Donbas crisis settlement in the context of agreements reached at the latest Normandy Four summit, and discuss the situation in Syria and Libya.